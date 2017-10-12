Dispatch Publisher And Editor Steve Green Visits Worcester Prep’s Middle And Upper School

The Dispatch Publisher and Editor Steve Green recently shared writing and journalism advice with Worcester Prep’s Middle and Upper School students. Green met with middle school students in Allison Bescak’s class as they prepare to write their DAR essays. He then later shared some advice with upper school newspaper students. Pictured, from left, are Kathryn Marini, Brugh Moore, Will Mears, Daniel Chen, Teague Quillin, Gavin Hentschel, Sam Cantor, Connor Carpenter, Sydney Stebenne, Hannah Perdue, Green, Dakin Moore, teacher Megan Leslie, Kendall Whaley, Anna Dashiell, Sophia Ludt, Cameron Hill, Ryan Cronin, Leigh Menendez, Deborah Marini, Ethan Scheiber and Hailee Arrington. Submitted Photos