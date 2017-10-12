Couple Indicted For Drug Dealing

OCEAN CITY — A citizen tip about possible heroin distribution in Bishopville recently led Ocean City Police Department narcotics officers to a significant marijuana operation.

The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Narcotics Unit and the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team recently executed a search warrant in Bishopville that led detectives to discover a significant marijuana distribution operation. Earlier this year, detectives began an investigation into a possible heroin distribution operation in the resort involving a suspect identified as Socrates G. Pikounis, 52, of Bishopville, after receiving a tip from a citizen.

The investigation led detectives to discover the suspect’s wife, identified as Brenda L. Pikounis, 54, of Bishopville, was also allegedly distributing large amounts of marijuana out of the couple’s home. Detectives executed multiple search warrants at various locations and located over 200 Baggies of heroin, over $56,000 in currency, over 90 jars of marijuana and thousands of manufactured marijuana products including edibles, cannabis oil and wax, for example.

Also discovered during the execution of the search warrants were a handgun, gold coins and silver bars worth thousands of dollars and several other items used in the sale of illegal substances. Four vehicles were also seized. Last week, a Worcester County grand jury indicted Socrates and Brenda Pikounis on numerous drug-related charges and issued warrants for their arrest. Socrates Pikounis has been charged with 14 drug-related counts and two counts of child endangerment. Brenda Pikounis has been charged with 10 drug-related counts and two counts of child endangerment.