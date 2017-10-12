Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley Gives Donates To Tail Bangers

Every month Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley Gives, a committee within ASC&D Serves, donates to employee-nominated charities or causes. For the month of September, the group partnered with Tail Bangers, which manufactures dog treats out of Millsboro, Del. The business became a drop off location for supplies for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and representatives will be traveling to assist animals injured during the storm.