Fatal Pedestrian Collision Thursday Night In Fenwick

FENWICK ISLAND – The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday Oct. 5, as a 50-year-old Fenwick Island man was operating a 2003 Ford F250 pickup southbound on Coastal Highway (Route 1) approaching South Croppers Circle in the right lane. A 24-year-old male, from Suffolk, Va., was with a group of subjects and vehicles that were parked on the southbound shoulder of the Route 1, just south of South Croppers Circle, and was standing on the right edge of the right travel lane directly in the path of the truck.

As a result, the front right side of the pickup struck the pedestrian, throwing him onto the southbound shoulder. After the impact, the Ford truck continued southbound approximately one mile before stopping in the Sunrise Shopping Plaza in Fenwick Island.

The 24-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The 50-year-old pickup truck operator was uninjured in the collision, but was transported to an area hospital for an undetermined medical condition.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing an investigation into this incident and no charges have been filed at this time. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor on behalf of the truck driver or the pedestrian.

Route 1 southbound at South Croppers Circle was closed for approximately four and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.