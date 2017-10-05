Worcester Youth Earns Award For CASA Program

Pictured, from left, are Worcester Youth CASA Director Brigitte Southworth; Melissa Kelly, Eastern Shore Regional Director, Office of Senator Chris Van Hollen; Worcester Youth Executive Director Steve Taylor; and Angie Manos, Worcester Youth CASA Supervisor.

BERLIN – Worcester Youth & Family was recently recognized as a 2017 Angels in Adoption® award recipient.

Senator Chris Van Hollen selected Worcester Youth & Family to represent Maryland as a 2017 Angels in Adoption® awardee for the organization’s dedication to positive child welfare practices. The Congressional Coalition Adoption Institute (CCAI), which orchestrates the Angels in Adoption® Program, honored the non-profit at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Worcester Youth & Family first came to Van Hollen’s attention through the advocacy work of its Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program, which trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected youth in the child welfare system. CASA’s are sworn in by Worcester County judges and advocate for children to be placed in safe and permanent homes.

The Angels in Adoption® Program is CCAI’s signature public awareness program and provides an opportunity for all members of the U.S. Congress to honor the good work of their constituents who have enriched the lives of foster children and orphans in the United States and abroad. This year, more than 120 “Angels” were honored through the Program.