Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 6, 2017

The Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum is located on the south end of the Boardwalk near the Inlet. Housed in a restored 1891 Life Saving Station, the museum is a treasure-trove of Ocean City history.

Exhibits include artifacts from the U.S. Life Saving Service including an authentic rescue boat, a surf car and breeches buoy display. There are also photos and information about the storms and shipwrecks along the Maryland coastline.

Items from Ocean City’s past include an authentic “rolling chair,” displays on iconic Boardwalk businesses like Dolle’s, the Commander Hotel and Trimper’s Rides, and photos of the legendary Boardwalk Elvis. One of the highlights is “Laffin’ Sal,” the robotic hostess from the old Jester’s Fun House. She’s been restored and – if you push a button – will let you hear her maniacal laugh.

There is also a small aquarium, samples of sand from around the world and a well-stocked gift shop. It’s a great place to soak up some local history.

Photo by Bunk Mann