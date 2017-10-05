Things I Like – October 6, 2017

by

Positive sideline parents

New appetizers for dinner

A fresh shave

When coaches set a good example for their players

Volunteers

Handmade gifts from my kids

Big cities with old architecture

The last pool dip of the year

Young talent on a stage

Any breakfast meat

The NFL’s camouflage apparel

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.