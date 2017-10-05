The Resorter … Revisited – October 6, 2017

Summer of 1970

Volume XVI

Edition 6

Issue Highlights

This week’s “Resorter Girl” was Diana Holmes, who was also featured in the Hess Apparel full-page ad.

Hosts Mr. and Mrs. R. Marbury Stamp invited guests to the North Winds Motel on 55th Street and the bay.

Guests at the Dixie Room, inside the Colonial Motel on 1st Street, were being offered a “Famous Char-Co Broiled Steak Dinner” for $2.29 and that included a baked potato, salad and rolls.

The Hastings-Miramar Restaurant, located on the Boardwalk near 3rd Street, encouraged diners to come early because it stopped serving dinners at 8 p.m. nightly.

Among those featured in Dick Lohmeyer’s After Dark column were Kathleen and Bill Harmon, Ships Café; Chuck and Jackie Berry, Diplomat Motel; Nadine and Paul Baker, Penguin Shoppe; George Conner Jr. and Annie Harvin, Hastings-Miramar Restaurant; Casher and Myrtle Hickman and Lucille and Allen Bunting, English Diner; Pat and Ken Riley, Satellite Coffee Shop; Ann Bradford, Beverly Pilchard and Neva Savage, Tides Inn Restaurant; Jack Leonard, Irish House; and Daisey Repsch, Golden Anchor Bar.

The Sazarac Sea Pub was located inside the Shoreham Hotel at this time on 4th Street and the Boardwalk.