Seahawks Routed by Bulldogs, 48-12 BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team ran into a buzz saw last weekend, falling to North Caroline, 48-12, on the road to drop to 2-3 on the season.

Decatur hung with the high-powered Bulldogs for about a quarter until North Caroline got its offensive machine cranked up. North Caroline scored on its first two possessions to open a 13-0 lead with about six minutes remaining in the first quarter. Decatur answered with a two-play drive capped off by a 75-yard touchdown run by Justin Mangianello to cut the lead to 13-6.

Mangianello’s 75-yard TD dash was the last offensive highlight for a long time for Decatur on Friday. North Caroline scored 27 points in the second quarter to open up a 41-6 lead by halftime. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on seven of their nine possessions in the game.

In the second half, the clock was running the entire time with North Caroline holding at least a 35-point lead. Late in the fourth, Decatur put together its best drive of the game when the outcome had long since been decided. The Seahawks’ drive went 12 plays and included two fourth-down conversions, including an 18-yard completion from Dominic Klebe to Montrel Moore deep into North Caroline territory. Taj Woodland then carried it in from 15 yards out to get the Seahawks back on the scoreboard and cut the lead to 48-12.

Win the loss, Decatur fell to 2-3 on the season and continued their tough stretch against powerful Bayside North opponents. It won’t get any easier for the Seahawks who travel to Queen Anne’s on Saturday, followed by a game against Easton on homecoming next Friday. Decatur finishes out with Parkside, Bennett and Snow Hill in the traditional regular season finale.