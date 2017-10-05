Planning For Worcester Preparatory School’s 46th Annual Christmas Bazaar Underway

by

Planning for Worcester Preparatory School’s 46th Annual Christmas Bazaar is well underway. The bazaar will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3 and offer a one-stop shop where you can have your photo taken with Santa and shop for all your holiday needs. Funds raised from the WPS Christmas Bazaar go directly toward school and program upgrades and improvements. Pictured, front from left, are volunteers Dima Yakhour, Jen Davis, Jennifer Humes and Krystal Campbell; and, back, Elise Mumford, WPS Development Coordinator Amy Tingle, Amy Burbage, Ann Bateman and WPS Director of Development Betsy Hornung. Not pictured was Alena Nistazos.