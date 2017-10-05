Pedestrian Hit By OC Police Vehicle Released With Minor Injuries

OCEAN CITY — A Connecticut man airlifted to an area hospital last weekend after getting hit by an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) vehicle at 56th Street was released the same night with minor injuries.

The OCPD Traffic Safety Unit investigated a pedestrian collision involving a marked OCPD vehicle last Friday around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Coastal Highway and 56th Street. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old Connecticut man, was treated for his injuries on scene and was flown to Peninsula Regional Medical Center via Maryland State Police Trooper 4 helicopter. The victim was later released from PRMC with minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the OCPD officer was driving east on 56th Street and made a left turn onto northbound Coastal Highway before striking the pedestrian. At the time of the collision, the OCPD SUV had a green light and the pedestrian was legally in the crosswalk. The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the pedestrian and the police officer has not been released.