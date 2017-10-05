Ocean City Elementary First Graders Show Their Understanding Of Character Traits

Students from Tina Adams’s first grade class at Ocean City Elementary are showing their understanding of character traits by describing a character from the story, “A Birthday Basket for Tia.” Pictured are Artemiy Klimins, Gary Johnson, Isaiah Demissie, Zachary Schink, Izabella Willoughby, Ella Conev, Roberto Valenzuela-Ibarra, Skylar Fluckey and Carly Watts.