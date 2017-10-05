OC SUP & Fitness Presents Check To Go Towards Building The Macky & Pam Stansell House At Coastal Hospice

At Blues on the Bay on Sept. 27 at Macky’s, Dawn Ehman of OC SUP & Fitness presented a check for $4,035 to go toward the building fund of The Macky & Pam Stansell House at Coastal Hospice at the Ocean. The donation was made in memory of Sheryl Mitrecic, who was cared for by Coastal Hospice. Receiving the check are Sheryl’s husband, Joe Mitrecic, and co-chairs of the building committee, Macky Stansell and Dirk Widdowson. Ehman raised the funds during the Battle on the Bay paddle board event, held on Aug. 27 at Fager’s Island in Ocean City. Submitted Photos