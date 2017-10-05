Mallards’ Win Streak Halted At Six

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team had its six-game winning streak halted last weekend with a 3-0 loss to Delaware power Cape Henlopen in the non-conference game between the familiar rivals.

The Mallards had run their winning streak to six games with a 5-0 rout of Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Salisbury School last Wednesday. However, looming on the schedule was a non-conference game with Cape Henlopen on the road last Saturday.

The Worcester boys battled Cape to a scoreless tie in the first half, but could not hold back the Vikings’ relentless offensive attack for an entire game. Cape scored three times in the second half to pull away from Worcester for the 3-0 win. The Vikings took 25 shots during the contest to Worcester’s 12. Worcester keeper Cooper Richins was outstanding in the net despite the outcome, recording 22 saves in the barrage of 25 shots from Cape.

Worcester’s record now stands at 6-1-1, their only other non-win coming in a tie with Gunston in the season opener. The Mallards face Salisbury Christian on the road on Friday, followed by another road game at Holly Grove on Monday in the regular season finale.