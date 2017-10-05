Decatur Golfers Pull Even With Bennett

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team edged rival Bennett in two matches this week to pull even in the back-and-forth battle between the two teams for the Bayside South title.

The Seahawks and Clippers have battled all season for the top spot in the conference with Bennett holding a two point edge heading into this week’s matches. However, Decatur started its comeback with a first-place finish last Thursday at Green Hill to cut Bennett’s lead to just one point.

Matt Kinsey led the Seahawks with an even-par 36, which earned him medalist honors on the day. Decatur shot 166 as a team, while Bennett finished with a team score of 169. Savannah Scott and Cade Trauger each shot 40 for the Clippers. Emily Malinowski and Spencer Carbaugh each shot a 43, while Brady Leonard finished in 44 and Hayden Snelsire finished with a 50.

On Tuesday, Decatur finished first again at Great Hope to pull even with Bennett in the Bayside South standings with one conference match remaining. Again, Kinsey led the Seahawks with an even-par 36 to earn medalist honors for the second match in a row. The Seahawks finished with a team-low 157, while Bennett finished in 172. Leonard shot a one-over 37, Snelsire shot a 41 and Malinowski and Carbaugh each shot a 43 for the Seahawks.

