Cruisin Car Show Returns For 20th Anniversary Event

The Inlet parking lot is pictured during a previous year’s Endless Summer Cruisin event.

OCEAN CITY — The 20th Annual Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show kicked off yesterday in Ocean City and events run through the weekend.

The four-day automotive event continues to be one of the region’s largest fall car shows with more than 2,000 hot rods, street machines, customs and more. Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 and the Grand Finale Car Show and Awards Ceremony from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Inlet. This event will have various car shows at the convention center on 40th Street, both inside and outside, as well as the Inlet parking lot.

Special guest this year will be television and movie star Ernie Hudson, best known for his role as Winston Zeddmore in Ghostbusters. He will be inside the convention center for meet and greets Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and at the Inlet Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Joining the fun will be American Restoration star Rick Dale Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Inlet. He will be talking about all of his crazy restoration projects as well as all of the fun they have on the show.

Being held in conjunction with Endless Summer Cruisin is the 37th Annual Hot Rod & Custom Car Show Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., inside the convention center. See some of the hottest show cars in the mid-Atlantic including the 1967 “Street Machine” Camaro that wowed the crowds at SEMA as well as the ’75 AMC Full custom Matador, the ’51 “King of the Beach” Willys Overland and the ‘60 Ford “Midnight” Thunderbird. Plus be sure to check out the Ghostbuster Tribute Display featuring the Ecto-1 Show Car and get the rare opportunity to see Ernie Hudson with the Ecto-1 Show Car. Plenty of live entertainment on stage is planned including Golden Touch, performing Friday and Saturday, noon-3:30 p.m. and Bingo, Friday and Saturday 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Also check out the vendor showroom for all your automotive needs plus jewelry, arts and crafts and more all inside the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

Returning for the fall event, Express Auctioneers will host the OC Collector Car Auction, Saturday, Oct. 7 upstairs inside the convention center. Sell your ride, purchase a new one or just watch all the excitement. The preview will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the live auction at 11 a.m. For information on buying or selling a vehicle visit occollectorcars.com or call 410-365-2759. New this year the Memorabilia Auction has been added to the event Saturday at 10 a.m. Spectator entrance into the auction is included with your Endless Summer Cruisin admission.

Some of the top national names in the country will be on display at Manufacturer’s Midway located at the Inlet including Advance Auto Parts, AMSOIL, Automotive Lift Service, Chevrolet Performance, Goodmark, Maryland Lottery, Miller Welding, OPTIMA Batteries, Sundance Vacations, SYLVANIA Automotive and more. Plus inside the convention center check out Treasured Motorcar Services among others.

Another Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show highlight are the special Boardwalk parades that will take place Friday and Saturday mornings. Staging begins at 27th Street on the boardwalk and the parade is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. from North Division Street on the boardwalk going south to the Inlet.

Tickets are $10 a day on Sunday and $15 a day Friday and Saturday, good at all locations. Children under 14 are Free with an adult. Four day event passes are also available for $35. As always, the schedule is subject to change due to weather or circumstances beyond our control.