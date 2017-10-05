Champs Crowned In OC Tennis Invitational

The West Virginia University tennis team (pictured above) captured the championship in the Ocean City Tennis on Campus Invitational last weekend, edging Princeton University in the finals. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- A total of 12 universities from all over the region took place in the fall Ocean City Tennis on Campus Invitational last weekend with champs crowned in several divisions.

The Championship Flight finals went down to the last game before the winner was crowned. Princeton University was leading West Virginia 19-16 going into the mixed doubles finals, but the Mountaineers pulled it out for the 22-21 victory. In the playoff race for third place in the Championship Flight, American University beat James Madison, 29-22.

The Gold Flight finals saw John Hopkins University take the title over Rowan University, 29-17. Hopkins won the men’s and women’s singles, the men’s doubles and the mixed doubles. In the battle for third place in the Gold Flight, George Mason University edged Old Dominion University, 23-21.

In the Silver Flight, Loyola University of Maryland dominated Mount St. Mary’s, 28-9. Salisbury University edged Old Dominion’s “B” team with a mixed doubles win in the final match of the tournament.

The Ocean City Tennis on Campus Invitational brought universities from five different states to the resort for the two-day tournament for the honor of being crowned the 2017 champion. The co-ed format featured men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament was held last weekend at the Ocean City Tennis Center.