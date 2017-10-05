A Week In Business – October 6, 2017

The Hotel Monte Carlo Oceanfront and the Di Filippo family celebrated its new hotel in Ocean City last week with a ribbon cutting ceremony in collaboration with Fisher Architecture, Ocean City Development Corporation and the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and local dignitaries. The new boutique hotel replaced the Royalton Hotel and now includes 54 units, employee housing, a roof top outdoor pool, a ground level indoor pool and hot tub, and commercial tenant space along the Boardwalk. Submitted Photo

Health Care Grant Awarded

SALISBURY — The Wicomico County Health Department announced it has received a $95,000 grant from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), the mid-Atlantic region’s largest not-for-profit insurer.

The one-year investment will support the Salisbury Wicomico Integrated Firstcare Team (SWIFT) – a collaboration between the county Health Department, Salisbury Emergency Medical Services and Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

In an effort to reduce the over use of emergency services and improve access to preventative and primary care, the SWIFT team will target a population including roughly 500 frequent users, who call for non-emergency assistance at least five times over any six-month period. It is the goal of SWIFT to lessen users’ reliance on emergency services.

“Rather than focusing on the traditional EMS role of emergency care, this collaborative healthcare team targets the social determinants of health, such as access to resources, food scarcity, transportation, social support, access to healthcare resources and health literacy,” said Lori Brewster, Wicomico County Health Officer. “Statistics show that 40% of a community’s health is shaped by these social and economic determinants of health. This opportunity to focus on supporting the community members in their homes has great promise to improve health outcomes while reducing unnecessary utilization and cost.

“Frequent users are not necessarily overusing the system by choice. They could very well be facing socio-economic and real-life challenges like abuse, neglect, a lack of education and/or transportation or a financial barrier that prevents them from connecting regularly with the appropriate forms of healthcare services,” said Kathryn Fiddler, executive director of Population Health at PRMC. “Our ultimate goal is to break through and break down those barriers and reduce the number of unnecessary transports and hospital visits by at least 20% in the first year.”

Pharmacist Added

BERLIN – Apple Discount Drugs has announced the addition of Tom Crum to the team of pharmacists in the Berlin location.

Crum graduated in 2015 with a Doctor of Pharmacy from UMES School of Pharmacy. Prior to attending UMES, he earned a bachelor degree in biology from Salisbury University.

“Tom has been a great addition to our Berlin location,” said Jeff Sherr, Apple Discount Drugs. “We have already experienced his leadership skills through the experience he brings to his position, eagerness to serve the community and attention to detail.”

Crum said, “I always heard great things about Apple Discount Drugs. The way they treat both the staff and customers and how the company provides quality care for every person who walks through the doors.”

Club Pin Presented

BERLIN — EXIT Realty At The Beach’s Ann Holtz was recently presented the $100K Club Pin for Excellence in Service & Sales Production by Carol McDaniel, regional co-owner of the EXIT Mid-Atlantic Region.

“I am very pleased to be honored with this award and most humbled to receive this unexpected recognition. For me it is a validation of my commitment to my Buyers and Sellers. Working with Bernie Flax and EXIT Realty has been a turning point in my career and one that has been both rewarding and prosperous,” said Holtz.

“Ann grew up in a real estate family which has afforded her the tireless work ethic and dedication to her all her clients, commercial and residential. This award is well-deserved recognition of all her efforts,” said Bernie Flax, local broker of EXIT Realty At The Beach.