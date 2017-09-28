Things I Like – September 29, 2017

by

That my kids like going to school

Close football games

The first week of new TV shows

Doctors who communicate clearly

Brooklyn

The expression, ‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst’

Seeing my Stitch Fix box on my stoop

When change at first is a negative but turns out to be a positive

Short work weeks

When presidents didn’t tweet

Talking to my son on the phone

