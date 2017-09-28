Star Charities Throws VIP Social Event Celebrating 10 Years Of Fundraising

Star Charities threw a VIP Social Event celebrating 10 years of fundraising for a variety of charities this month at the Ocean Pines Community Center. As part of the event, County Commissioner Chip Bertino presented Star Charities founder Anna Foltz with a Commendation from the County Commissioners. Pictured, from left, are Sandy McAbee, Lee Tilghman, Foltz, Bertino, Irmgard Heinecke, Mary Evans and Colby Phillips.