Snow Hill Bookkeeper Indicted For Theft

SNOW HILL — A former Town of Snow Hill account manager was indicted on felony theft scheme charges after allegedly absconding with over $169,000 in public funds over a period of a couple of years dating back to August 2014.

When Erica M. Holland, 32, a former account clerk with the town of Snow Hill, was arrested at town offices back in April, little was made public about her arrest and the ongoing investigation. On Tuesday, the situation became clearer when the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor announced Holland had been indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on one count of felony theft scheme over $100,000.

The charges allege between August 2014 and April 2017, Holland, while employed as an account clerk for the Town of Snow Hill, stole roughly $160,100 from the town. After an investigation, the matter was referred to the Office of the State Prosecutor by the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, the Worcester County grand jury, after hearing the evidence presented against Holland, indicted her on one count of theft scheme over $100,000

“Town employees who handle public money hold a position of trust and violation of that trust is intolerable,” said State Prosecutor Emmett C. Davitt this week.

Following the grand jury indictment on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Holland’s arrest. A preliminary motions hearing has been set for Dec. 4 with a tentative trial date set for Jan. 8.