Seahawks Strong In Home XC Meet

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross country teams fared well in the Mount Decatur meet they hosted last week with boys’ and girls’ runners finishing in the top 10 and placing all over the standings.

The Decatur girls were all over the top 10 in the home meet that included 61 competitors. Kailey Andrews finished second, Erica Hicks was fifth, Mary Mergott was sixth, Maya Knepp was seventh and Dori Krasner finished ninth. Elizabeth Dutton finished 12th, Mikayla Denault was 16th, Jessica Janney was 25th and Ciarra McAllister was 56th.

The boys’ varsity meet included 96 competitors and Decatur’s runners acquitted themselves well. Jack Reimer finished third overall while George Cheynet was 10th. Other top finishers for Decatur included Sam Rakowski (16th), Chad Fischer (21st), John James (22nd), Kyle Shelton (34th), Liam Foley (48th), Aidan Morrison (55th), Adison Hommel (56th), Josh Townsend (66th), and Jack Bahlman (86th).

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.