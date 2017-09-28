Seahawks Strong In Home XC Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross country teams fared well in the Mount Decatur meet they hosted last week with boys’ and girls’ runners finishing in the top 10 and placing all over the standings.

The Decatur girls were all over the top 10 in the home meet that included 61 competitors. Kailey Andrews finished second, Erica Hicks was fifth, Mary Mergott was sixth, Maya Knepp was seventh and Dori Krasner finished ninth. Elizabeth Dutton finished 12th, Mikayla Denault was 16th, Jessica Janney was 25th and Ciarra McAllister was 56th.

The boys’ varsity meet included 96 competitors and Decatur’s runners acquitted themselves well. Jack Reimer finished third overall while George Cheynet was 10th. Other top finishers for Decatur included Sam Rakowski (16th), Chad Fischer (21st), John James (22nd), Kyle Shelton (34th), Liam Foley (48th), Aidan Morrison (55th), Adison Hommel (56th), Josh Townsend (66th), and Jack Bahlman (86th).