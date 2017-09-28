Resort Hosting College Invitational Tourney

OCEAN CITY- The resort area this weekend is hosting the Ocean City Tennis on Campus Invitational at the Ocean City Tennis Center featuring 12 college teams from all over the region.

The Ocean City Tennis on Campus Invitational brings universities from five different states to the resort for the two-day tournament for the honor of being crowned the 2017 champion. The co-ed format will feature men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Local residents and visitors will have the opportunity to see some of the top college tennis players in the region in action.

The tournament will be held at the Ocean City Tennis Center at 61st Street and the bay. The matches will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and again from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday. Teams represented include American University, George Mason University, James Madison University, Johns Hopkins University, Loyola University of Maryland, Mount St. Mary’s University, Old Dominion University, Princeton University, Rowan University, Salisbury University and West Virginia University.