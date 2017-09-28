OPA Names New Board Member After Resignation

OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines Association officials welcomed a new general manager and a new board member this month following the departure of Brett Hill.

John Bailey, the association’s new general manager, stepped into the position Sept. 11. Less than a week later, Hill, who’d served as a board member and the interim general manager for the past year, resigned. Last Thursday, the board voted 6-0 for part-time resident Ted Moroney to fill his seat.

“Mr. Moroney brings both the appropriate experience from his business career as well as his multiple prior endeavors to assist Ocean Pines through his service as a member on various taskforce groups and committees,” said Cheryl Jacobs, vice president of the board, as she made the motion to elect Moroney. “He has no agenda other than to help Ocean Pines be the best community it can be.”

Moroney, who lives in Derwood, has owned a home in Ocean Pines since 2006. Since joining the community, Moroney has served on the association’s contract review team, bylaws committee and 10-year plan task force. He was also a member of the group that organized a reserve study for the association and served on the committees that oversaw construction of the community center and yacht club.

“The community has a new general manager who needs adequate time to get up to speed, and we face as a community issues from finance, to personnel, to completion of on-going projects and operational organization and communication,” Moroney said in an email Monday. “The board must come together, not that we all will agree on every issue, but we need to disagree at a level that does not involve personalities or questions of veracity. I think all of those who have worked with me over the last decade in Ocean Pines would say that I’m a consensus builder, pay attention to detail, and desire to execute looking beyond tomorrow. I believe I can assist in bringing this board together, in giving our new GM time on task and to have the board focus on the big picture.”

Bailey, who was selected after a nationwide search and review of close to 100 candidates, comes to Ocean Pines with more than a decade of experience in managing homeowners associations.

Bailey could not be reached by phone or email this week.