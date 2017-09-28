Merrill Lynch Donates $5,000 To Habitat For Humanity

by

Merrill Lynch Bank of America Wealth Management Advisor and Vice President Christine Selzer presented a $5,000 check to Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County last week. This donation will help individuals and families of Worcester County struggling due to a lack of affordable housing and broader needs related to community revitalization. Pictured, from left, are Andrea Bowland, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County; Lauren Bunting, Board member Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County; Selzer; and Olive Mawyer, event and marketing coordinator Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County.