Mallards Rebound With 5-0 Win

Worcester’s Delaney Abercrombie (8) prepares to fire a shot during the second half on Monday’s 5-0 win over Gunston while Waverly Choy (13) looks on. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep got back in the win column with a 5-0 shutout over visiting Gunston on Monday.

The Mallards dropped a tough one to familiar rival Saints Peter and Paul, 4-2, last Friday, but wasted no time putting that loss behind them. The Worcester girls got out in front of Gunston early at home on Monday and led the Herons, 3-0, at the half.

In the second half, the Mallards added two more goals and pulled away for the 5-0 win. The two game stretch from Friday to Monday was a microcosm of the Mallards’ season thus far. Monday’s win continued a pattern of win one, lose one for the Worcester girls, whose record now stands at 3-2.