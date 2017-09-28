Education Foundation Planning Inaugural Benefits

Fleur Seule, a regular performer at Manhattan’s Tavern on the Green, will perform at the “Evening at the Cotton Club” event on Nov. 3.

OCEAN CITY – A local nonprofit is encouraging community members to take part in two inaugural fundraisers that will support Worcester County students, teachers and schools.

The Worcester County Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to accelerate digital conversion, give students equal opportunities, support teachers through educational grants and create an endowment fund that will support the school system, will kick start its fundraising initiative with two unique events in Ocean City the first weekend in November.

On Friday, Nov. 3, the foundation will host an “Evening at the Cotton Club” at 7 p.m.

Morley Hall at Seacrets will be transformed into a New York City “Prohibition Era” jazz club with authentic music from the 30s, 40s and 50s. Manhattan’s own Tavern on the Green band, Fleur Seule, will provide the music.

Leighton and Rebecca Moore, honorary chairs for the Cotton Club event, encourage the community to come fully dressed in Prohibition, World War II, Rat Pack or Sock Hop era evening attire to show their support for Worcester County schools.

Prior to 7 p.m., 60 VIP event sponsors will be given the password to a Seacrets Distillery “backroom” dinner, Prohibition style.

The dinner will begin with a Seacrets Distillery “libation tasting” and will offer guests an authentic Prohibition-era, five-course dinner prepared and served by Phil Cropper and his Worcester Technical High School culinary students.

After the dinner, VIP guests will join the general public at the event for music, entertainment, a Chinese auction, light bites and happy hour drink prices.

The Cotton Club committee expressed their gratitude to major sponsors such as Peninsula Regional Medical Center and Gillis Gilkerson for their support. Through VIP sponsorships, 300 educators and staff will be given tickets to attend the Cotton Club for free.

The following evening, Nov. 4, the nonprofit will host an arts benefit celebration, entitled “The Launch – Faces of the Moon,” at the Performing Arts Center in Ocean City.

The inaugural event will showcase performers with “roots” in Worcester County.

The first act performances include solo vocalist, vocal duet, vocal ensemble, individual instrumentalist, a children’s Chamber Music ensemble, band, dance ensembles and more. The evening’s final performance features local composer Daniel Bowen, a Stephen Decatur High School graduate who blends original, provocative symphonic compositions with stunning choreographed imagery.

While the organization is still in its infancy, Todd Ferrante, the foundation’s chairman, said committee members, local businesses and members of the community have made the events a reality.

“Worcester County has a reputation for having a great school system,” he said. “We just wanted to give an opportunity to make it better. We have that opportunity because we have a great community.”

Greg Shockley, the foundation’s vice-chair, said the events are a departure from other fundraisers in the area.

“They are two very unique events that we hope to raise some funds with,” he said. “The other thing is it raises awareness of the education foundation by doing these events in the community and offering the community something different than the normal fare.”

Lou Taylor, superintendent of schools, commended the foundation for its support.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have support through the education foundation, and we encourage our Worcester County community to come out to these wonderfully creative and entertaining events,” he said. “Attending these events gives our community wonderful exposure to the arts as well as a chance to directly support our schools.”

Taylor said money raised for the foundation will support technology initiatives, grant programs and the like.

“Funding from the Worcester County Education Foundation has been directed to support our digital conversion through the purchase of laptop sleeves for the high school laptop distribution program and technological devices as appropriate for the grade levels in need,” he said. “The foundation also directly supports innovative ideas and strategies from our educators through a teacher grant program that began last school year and will continue.”

To date, the Worcester County Education Foundation has funded more than $6,500 in teacher grants, donated more than $75,000 to accelerate infrastructure upgrades in all 14 schools and has contributed to a technology program that has provided more than 1,000 laptops and protective covers, one for every ninth grade student in all three high schools and for use throughout 12th grade.

Patti Miller, chair of the foundation’s events committee, praised the talented musicians and performers involved in the festivities and encouraged community members to attend.

“We cannot be more excited about the two events,” she said. “We are filling Ocean City with music, totally different genres of music, and an experience at an affordable price.”

Tickets for the Cotton Club event are $35 and can be purchased online at www.wced.foundation under “events” or at the Seacrets boutique in Ocean City. A limited number of tickets are available.

Tickets for the show are $25 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased at the Ocean City Convention Center box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Organizations and businesses may also purchase a $500 Bronze Sponsorship, which provides 20 “Tickets for Teachers” to the performance. For more information, contact Miller at 443-880-7795 or patti@peckmiller.com.

Special room rates are available for those planning to attend Friday night’s Cotton Club and/or Saturday night’s benefit by contacting 1-800-476-9253. Callers must reference “Weekend of Entertainment.”