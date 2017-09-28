Cops And Courts – September 29, 2017

Indecent Exposure, Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Stevensville, Md. man was arrested on assault and indecent exposure charges last weekend after allegedly barging into a vacationing couple’s hotel room and exposing himself.

Around 8:25 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a hotel at 37th Street for a reported disorderly individual. OCPD officers located the suspect, identified as Christopher Maravillas, 24, who was reportedly intoxicated and crying and was uncooperative when police questioned him about what had happened. The OCPD officer also noted in the report about a dozen or more hotel guests and staffers gathered around to observe the incident.

OCPD officers questioned the couple who were staying in the hotel. The female victim told police the door to their hotel room was open and Maravillas had entered and pulled his genitals out of his pants and told her to “help me out and just touch it,” according to police reports. The male victim told Maravillas to leave the hotel room, but Maravillas allegedly causing him to fall backward into a couch, according to police reports.

Maravillas then fled the room and ran downstairs. According to police reports, Maravillas assaulted a hotel security guard who was attempting to keep him from escaping before police arrived. The security guard told police Maravillas bit him at least three times during the struggle to get him on the ground. Throughout the incident, Maravillas was yelling obscenities and causing a disturbance for multiple guests at the hotel and the nearby bar and grill.

Based on the evidence and testimony, Maravillas was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, multiple counts of second-degree assault and disturbing the peace.

Stolen Van Helps Nab Vehicle Break-In Suspects

OCEAN CITY — Two Pennsylvania residents were arrested on motor vehicle theft and other charges last week after Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were able to connect them to a series of vehicle break-ins in the resort earlier in September.

Back on Sept. 9, the OCPD began investigating a series of thefts from vehicles throughout the resort. From Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, a total of 11 vehicle break-ins had been reported. Surveillance video obtained from the areas where the break-ins occurred helped OCPD detectives identify the suspects as Brandon Riehl, 24, of Narvon, Pa., and Hope Miller, 24, of Denver, Pa. During the break-ins, Riehl and Miller were observed utilizing a mini-van.

Last Friday, OCPD officers responded to 911 calls reporting additional thefts from vehicles. Responding officers located Riehl, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Pennsylvania. An OCPD detective then contacted Miller, who agreed to meet with the detective and drove to Public Safety Building for an interview.

Miller arrived at the Public Safety Building in the same mini-van in which the two suspects had been seen operating during the spree of vehicle break-ins. However, the tags on the mini-van belonged to a different vehicle. A background check revealed the mini-van in which Miller arrived had been reported stolen in Pennsylvania back on Sept. 9.

When questioned, Miller admitted she and Riehl had stolen the mini-van from a family with which they were staying and drove to Ocean City where they committed the series of vehicle break-ins. Miller told police the pair switched the tags because they knew they were “hot.” Miller and Riehl were charged with motor vehicle theft and multiple counts of thefts from vehicles.

Boardwalk Biker Busted

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury man was arrested for disturbing the peace and other charges last week after riding his bicycle on the Boardwalk at a high rate of speed in heavy pedestrian traffic during a prohibited time on Sunfest weekend.

Around 8:30 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol on the Boardwalk near North Division Street observed Joshua Hale, 40, riding his bicycle at a high rate of speed. The officer called to Hale informing him he was not allowed to be riding his bike on the Boardwalk at that time because of the Sunfest event.

According to police reports, Hale continued riding south, but circled back and confronted the OCPD officer. Hale shouted at the police officer the OCPD does nothing to enforce the bicycle laws on the Route 50 Bridge and that he would “take matters into his own hands and rip the [expletive deleted] signs down since they weren’t being enforced,” according to police reports. He also told police he “was willing to pay the price because” and that he had been in jail before.

During the tirade, Hale was screaming and shouting and using obscenities in front of several people on the Boardwalk. According to police reports, the officer told Hale to lower his voice and reiterated he was not allowed to ride his bicycle on the Boardwalk at that time because of the Sunfest event. According to police reports, Hale said “watch me” and “catch me if you can” as he rode north on the Boardwalk and exited at North Division Street.

According to police reports, due to his excessive speed and reckless riding, Hale nearly collided with several pedestrians on the Boardwalk. The OCPD officer put out an alert for Hale who was riding north on Baltimore Avenue. Another OCPD officer observed Hale at 7th Street and activated his lights, but Hale refused to stop and continued riding north to 14th Street. He was eventually stopped around 14th Street and was taken into custody. He was charged with disorderly conduct, fleeing and eluding police and multiple citations.

Clint Black Fan Arrested

OCEAN CITY — A resort homeless man was arrested on various charges last week after allegedly trying to climb the fence at Sunfest to attend the Clint Black concert.

Around 9 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the Sunfest event area at the Inlet parking lot for a reported disorderly individual. The officer learned the suspect, identified a Mark Bell, 54, of no fixed address, was highly intoxicated and attempted to jump the fence surrounding the Clint Black concert area at Sunfest. OCPD officers knew Bell from previous encounters.

According to witnesses, after a failed attempt to climb the fence, Bell ran in the direction of the Boardwalk. While looking for Bell, OCPD officers were approached by a man who reported a highly intoxicated man fell into him and grabbed him on the Boardwalk. OCPD officers located Bell in the area of South Division Street. The victim was brought over and identified Bell as the man who had run into and grabbed him on the Boardwalk.

When asked why he tried to jump the fence, Bell reportedly told police “because I like to listen to music.” While police were questioning Bell, he lit a cigarette and began smoking. When advised smoking was prohibited on the Boardwalk, Bell allegedly ignored the remark and took a long drag from the cigarette, an action he reportedly repeated multiple times after being told to put it out. He was ultimately arrested and charged with intoxicated endangerment and trespassing.

Swiped Red Bull, Liquor

OCEAN CITY — A local cleaning company employee was arrested on multiple counts of assault and theft last week after allegedly scrapping with co-workers and swiping beverages from a midtown bar where he was working.

Around 9 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a restaurant and bar at 60th Street for a reported disorderly individual who was working at the establishment as an employee of a cleaning company. The officer met with a representative of the cleaning company who told police the suspect, identified as Lionel Watson, Jr., 26, of Salisbury, had assaulted three employees and had stolen Red Bull and liquor from the bar.

The OCPD officer observed Watson to be in a highly intoxicated condition, according to police reports. The officer learned there might be an outstanding warrant for Watson and took the suspect into custody while awaiting confirmation. The cleaning company representative told the officer just before he arrived, Watson had punched her in the side of the head. Another co-worker told police Watson had gone to a second-floor bar was he was not supposed to be working and when the co-worker attempted to stop him, Watson pushed him out of the way.

A third cleaning company employee told police Watson had thrown a vacuum cleaner at her prior to the OCPD’s arrival. The co-worker told police Watson had gone to the upstairs bar and that she had heard clinking sounds and observed Watson with a bottle of liquor and a Red Bull. When the officer interviewed Watson, he reportedly became belligerent and uncooperative.

At that point, Watson was arrested for theft, multiple assaults and disorderly intoxication. Watson admitted taking Red Bull beverages from the bar and told police he had taken the beverages from the bar every day for the last three months, often multiple time a day.

After Watson was transported to the Public Safety Building and placed in a cell, OCPD booking staff observed him banging his head against the cell door, causing a laceration above his left eye. Ocean City EMS was summoned the treat Watson’s injury. Watson told police the booking staff had caused his injuries and accused OCPD staff of hitting him and “making him bleed.”

Watson admitted he was intoxicated and then vomited on himself. He refused transportation to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Jail For Choking Incident

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man, arrested in June after allegedly choking his wife to the point she could not breathe and then throwing her on top of broken glass, pleaded guilty last week to second degree assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Around 2 a.m. on June 4, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a residence on East Biscayne Drive for a reported assault in progress. Upon arrival, the officer could hear a male individual, later identified as Michael Mollichelli, 27, of Ocean City, screaming at a female inside the residence. According to police reports, the officer also heard the female victim screaming for Mollichelli to stop and let her leave the residence.

When the officer separated the two individuals, he observed lacerations on the female victim’s legs and the victim also informed police she had been strangled by Mollichelli, who was very intoxicated, according to police reports. The victim told police she had been lying on a bed in the bedroom when Mollichelli returned home and started being belligerent and screaming at her.

The victim told police Mollichelli placed his two hands around her neck and began strangling her while still screaming at her. The victim said Mollichelli strangled her to the point she had difficulty breathing. He then grabbed her by the legs and pulled her off the bed and onto the floor on top of broken glass from a mirror he had broken the night before, according to police reports.

Based on the evidence and testimony, Mollichelli was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and other charges including resisting arrest. Last week, he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was sentenced 30 days in jail.

18 Months For Heroin Dealer

SNOW HILL — A Bishopville man, arrested last March after leading a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase that ended in a crash and discovery of a large amount of heroin, was found guilty last week of possession with intent to distribute and was sentenced to five years with all but 18 months suspended.

Around 10:30 a.m. last March 28, a Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling in the Bishopville area attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Brant Scheuerman, 25, of Bishopville for following another vehicle too closely. As the deputy signaled for Scheuerman to pull over, the suspect refused and attempted to flee the scene.

The deputy pursued Scheuerman on St. Martin’s Neck Road at a high rate of speed before the suspect failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control. Scheuerman’s vehicle then struck a pole and came to rest in a ditch. Scheuerman was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by fire department personnel. He was then transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

A search of Scheuerman revealed a large quantity of suspected heroin. Charges are pending for Scheuerman after his release from the hospital including possession of heroin and fleeing and eluding. Last week, Scheuerman was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced to five years with all but 18 months suspended.