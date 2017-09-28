A Week In Business – September 29, 2017

New Doctor Announced

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System has announced Oswaldo Nicastro, M.D., has joined Dr. Lei Gong at the Atlantic General Primary Care office in Ocean Pines to provide for the growing healthcare needs of the community.

Nicastro joins Atlantic General Health System from St. Francis Healthcare in Wilmington, Del., where he was medical director of outpatient family medicine and charity services for nine years. Nicastro completed his residency and an internship in family medicine at St. Francis Family Practice after earning his medical degree from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and is board certified in family medicine. Nicastro is bilingual in English and Spanish.

Company Hosts Nonprofit

OCEAN CITY – Blue Water Development recently hosted Moment of Peace Adventures (MOPA), a nonprofit which organizes memorable hunting adventures for children 18 years and under with severe physical disabilities or life-threatening illnesses, for a weekend of water-themed activities. The fun took place at Blue Water’s campground, The Resort at Massey’s Landing in Long Neck, Del., and at other nearby attractions.

During a fishing trip that departed from Massey’s Landing, the kids were joined by television hunting personality Corey Brossman. MOPA participant Dorian Burnell, 16, became a Junior Bowfishing Association of America record holder for the 180.9-pound butterfly stingray he caught during the outing.

“This is our third trip to Massey’s Landing, and they have gone far and above our expectations with every trip being more and more amazing,” said MOPA board member Sherry Whitmoyer, whose son Austin is a long-time MOPA participant. “Massey’s has made every trip a memory of a lifetime.”

During this visit to the luxury campground Bruce Lambert, MOPA’s president, unveiled the new Massey’s Landing sponsorship logo on the corporate RV used to transport the children. The kids also presented Blue Water with a copy of their scrapbook which documents their outings and features their time at Massey’s Landing.

“For every adventure, we provide taxidermy work of the animal or fish caught and put together a video and scrapbook,” said Whitmoyer. “The video will be shown at our annual Sportsman’s Night Out Dinner in February, which has already sold 700 tickets with a waitlist.”

“I’m so touched by the special scrapbook,” said Rafael Correa, chief financial officer of Blue Water. “It’s an honor to continue hosting MOPA at Massey’s Landing, and we look forward to organizing future adventures here and at our other properties to provide memorable outdoor experiences for these kids.”

In addition to sponsoring MOPA, Blue Water recently hosted Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore at Sea Rocket Adventures and sponsored a keynote address by Principal Baruti Kafele at the opening kickoff for Worcester County Public Schools on Aug. 29.

Salisbury Property Sold

SALISBURY — SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate senior advisors Henry Hanna and Chris Peek recently sold the College Avenue Shoppes located in Salisbury to an investor.

Located on 3.7 acres, the 20-unit strip center has 80% occupancy. Henry Hanna represented the seller and the buyer, Keystone Property Group, was represented by Chris Peek. The property traded for $1.8 million.

In addition to negotiating the sale of this property, SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate has also been retained to manage the property by Keystone Property Group. Current tenants include Taylor’s BBQ, Paul’s Pizza, Beach Fever, Benjamin’s Wear it Again, All State Insurance and several more.

Habitat Chapter Hires

BERLIN — Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County has welcomed Andrea Canon as the new resource development coordinator and Olive Mawyer as the new event and marketing coordinator.

Canon will be responsible for the development and solicitation of donations and volunteer support for our affiliate programs and developing additional programs and resources to ensure funding across all affiliate platforms. Canon has spent the past 10 years of her career in marketing for the insurance industry.

Mawyer will be responsible for coordinating annual fundraising events, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities and all marketing efforts. As a past volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and former executive director of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce, Mawyer has extensive experience in marketing, event planning, fundraising, communications and volunteer coordination.