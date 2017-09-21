Things I Like – September 22, 2017

Homemade gifts

Hearing examples of how my kids used their manners

Barber shops that still offer fresh shaves

People who work through illness

Instagram’s multiple phone feature

Throwing away a “to do” list after it’s all completed

Carryout dinner after a long beach day

When it’s hot in September

My wife’s Halloween creativity

Reading biographies

Watching surfers from the Pier

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.