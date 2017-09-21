The Resorter … Revisited – September 22, 2017

Summer of 1972

Volume XVIII

Edition 7

Issue Highlights

Initial offering prices for two-bedroom, two-bath units in the new Oceana Oceanfront Condominiums were advertised at $44,000. Spring 1973 occupancy was expected for the new development between 82nd and 83rd streets.

At this time, the Bank of Ocean City only had two locations — 59th Street and Dorchester Street.

Maryland Governor Marvin Mandel and Ocean City Mayor Harry Kelley were pictured at the Marlin Tournament reception, which was hosted by the Quarterdeck Restaurant.

The head bartender at the Quarterdeck was Macky Stansell, who now owns with his wife, Pam, Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill and previously had Tio Gringo’s.

Cigarettes at the Pleasure Food Shop at the 67th Street Shopping Center were being sold for 35 cents a pack, or $3 a carton.

The Salisbury Mall was advertising “All Weather Shopping” with “Forty Of Your Favorite Stores Under One Roof.”

Condominium units in the Braemar building on 131st Street were starting at $34,900.