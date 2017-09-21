Sunfest In Resort Through Sunday

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City’s Sunfest will once again take over the Inlet parking lot this weekend, offering something for everyone. Admission to Sunfest is free.

Boasting nearly 300 vendors including over 180 artists, Sunfest distinctively combines live music, artistic demonstrations, gourmet food and beverages, along with family hayrides on the beach. New this year is the Jeep Compass experience where participants can ride along with a product specialist to experience the capabilities of the new Jeep Compass on the sand.

Another creative addition allows guests to participate in their own artwork with the OC Painting Experience, giving visitors the opportunity to craft their own masterpiece.

Kids can enjoy inflatable bounce houses on the beach, family hayrides and other activities. After working up an appetite, guests can delight in eastern shore favorites found in the famous food tent or relax to the sounds of lively music at the outside pavilion.

Live music plays throughout the event. All entertainment is free with the exception of evening headline shows. On Friday, fans will swoon with popular hits by country music legend Clint Black. Saturday brings Grammy Award Winning Artist Christopher Cross, who will perform his classic hits “Sailing” and “Ride Like the Wind.”

Tickets are on sale at the Ocean City Convention Center Box Office on 40th Street Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets will also be available on site during Sunfest, or at www.ticketmaster.com, 800-551-7328.

Parking is restricted at the festival grounds so it is advised visitors take advantage of the town’s Park and Ride services. The West Ocean City Park and Ride on Route 50 just west of the bridge provides a convenient location for attendees with free parking and shuttle service to and from the South Transit Center on S. Division Street, just one block from Sunfest. Shuttle service is $3 to ride all day.

Special Event express shuttle service is also available at the Convention Center on 40th Street, where you can park for free in the south lot and ride the express shuttle directly to Sunfest. Fare is $3 to ride all day, as is the normal Coastal Highway bus fare service. Additional park and ride locations are also located at the Public Safety Building on 65th Street, the municipal lot at 100th Street and Northside Park at 125th Street (walk to bus stop on Coastal Highway).

The $3 ride all day pass is valid for use on Coastal Highway, Park n Ride and Express Shuttle buses from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. Exact fare is required. The Boardwalk tram also will be in service during the event with fare of $3 one way.