Local Musician Arrested On Assault Charge After Performance

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City musician who performs locally and all over the region as a Rod Stewart impersonator was arrested on assault charges last week after allegedly choking his girlfriend at their resort residence.

Around 8:25 p.m. last Thursday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer were dispatched to a residence on 93rd Street in reference to a report of disorderly individuals. OCPD officers met with a female victim who complained she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Thomas Edward Braswell, 57, of Ocean City, who performs as Sir Rod as a Rod Stewart impersonator.

According to OCPD officials, the victim had visible signs of injury and Ocean City EMS responded. The victim initially refused EMS transport to the hospital, but went to the hospital on her own the following day. Braswell had fled the scene before police arrived and his whereabouts were unknown.

Based on the clear evidence of injury to the victim and her own testimony, OCPD officers submitted an application for second-degree assault charges and a District Court Commissioner issued a warrant for Braswell’s arrest. The following day, Ocean Pines Police, armed with the warrant for the OCPD, went to a restaurant and bar in Ocean Pines where Braswell was performing and took him into custody at the conclusion of his performance.

Braswell has been charged with second-degree assault. A trial date has been tentatively laid in for Nov. 1 in District Court in Ocean City.