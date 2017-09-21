Cops And Courts – September 22, 2017

Assault Conviction

SNOW HILL — A Salisbury man was found guilty of first-degree assault and other charges last week after intentionally trying to ram a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle during a New Year’s Day high-speed chase that began in Ocean City and ended with a crash near the Shorebirds’ Stadium.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy on uniformed patrol in the area of Routes 50 and 589 observed a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash reported in Ocean City. The same vehicle had reportedly fled from a Maryland State Police (MSP) trooper at the MSP Princess Anne barrack the day before.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputy observed the driver, later identified as Glenn Allen Carmean, 47, of Salisbury, commit several traffic violations in the area of Routes 50 and 589. In addition, the deputy observed front-end damage on the vehicle consistent with the reported hit-and-run accident in Ocean City.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of Routes 50 and 346 in Berlin to no avail and a pursuit ensued. According to police reports, Carmean allegedly attempted to ram Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy Kyle Hayes at speeds over 100 mph during the pursuit. Hayes was able to slam on his brakes to avoid the collision by about six inches.

The chase continued into Wicomico County, and after being pursued for roughly 35 miles, Carmean crashed in the median of Route 50 at Hobbs Road near the Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Carmean was pulled from his vehicle unconscious and smelling of alcohol and an open bottle of liquor was recovered from the vehicle.

Carmean was taken into custody without further incident and was charged with second-degree assault, obstruction, failure to obey, driving under the influence and while impaired, fleeing and eluding and numerous traffic violations. Last Friday, Carmean was found guilty of first- and second-degree assault as well as reckless driving, fleeing and eluding and numerous other traffic violations including DUI. During the trial last Friday, Deputy State’s Attorney William McDermott pointed out how Carmean attempted to ram the Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy and also how his actions could have ended in tragedy.

“Mr. Carmean attempted to swing a 4,000-pound sledgehammer at the head of Deputy Hayes while traveling over 100 mph surrounded by innocent civilians who had the unfortunate luck to be on the road that day,” he said. “This could have ended in unimaginable tragedy but for the professionalism of our law enforcement officers.”

Sentencing was deferred pending the outcome of a pre-sentence investigation. Worcester County State’s Attorney Beau Oglesby said the successful prosecution was the result of the partnership between his office and law enforcement.

“The men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day for our safety,” he said. “To them I say this. You have our thanks and we have your back.”

Drugs, Weapons Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury man was arrested on drug and weapons charges last weekend after allegedly being found with a knife and LSD near the Delmarva Bike Week events at the Inlet.

Around 8:20 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on foot patrol near the Bike Week festivities at the Inlet was alerted to a suspicious person in one of the vendor tents. Earlier in the evening, security personnel advised the officer they had denied entry to an individual identified as George Griffin, Jr., 53, of Salisbury. Event security searched all bags before allowing entry and saw a knife in Griffin’s backpack and possibly a gun. Event security told police they eventually allowed Griffin entry after he locked his bicycle and backpack to a pole.

One OCPD officer stood by Griffin’s bike and backpack to see if he would return. Another OCPD officer stood by the exit gate to the Bike Week event scanning for an individual matching Griffin’s description. The second officer observed someone matching Griffin’s description in one of the vendor tents and event security confirmed he was the suspect.

The OCPD officer approached Griffin and found he had a pocket knife attached to a clip on his pants. The officer asked Griffin if he could take the knife for their safety and he consented. The officers also asked Griffin if he had a bike and backpack locked to a pole outside the event and he said he did. When asked if there were any weapons in the backpack, Griffin said he had an air-soft gun in the bag.

Further inspection of the knife found on Griffin’s person revealed it was an assisted-opening knife, which is illegal in Ocean City corporate limits. At that point, Griffin was taken into custody. During a search incident to the arrest, OCPD officers located a Baggie of marijuana on him. During Griffin’s processing at the Public Safety Building, a closer examination of the bag of marijuana revealed another plastic Baggie containing suspected LSD wrapped in foil. The OCPD officers estimated the white piece of paper contained as many as five hits, or doses, of LSD. Griffin was charged with possession of an illegal assisted-opening knife and possession of LSD.

Sex Offense Charge

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was charged with sexual offenses last week after admitting to having sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl after the victim’s father noticed interactions on his daughter’s Facebook page.

On Sept. 7, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer took a report of a possible sexual offense involving a 14-year-old female. The female minor’s father had discovered some Facebook messages between his daughter and a man he knew as Timothy Sechrest, 22, of Ocean City, which led him to believe the suspect had a sexual relationship with his daughter.

OCPD officers interviewed Sechrest at his residence and he admitted to having sexual relations with the 14-year-old girl multiple times throughout the summer months. The female victim was interviewed and confirmed. Based on the testimony, Sechrest was charged with a third-degree sex offense and committing a perverted and unnatural practice with a 14-year-old minor female.

Bus Driver Assault

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on assault and other charges last week after allegedly punching a municipal bus driver and then sneaking into a nearby movie theater.

Around 8:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the north-end transit station at 144th Street for a reported assault that had already occurred. While in route, OCPD officers learned a municipal bus driver had been assaulted by one of his regular passengers, identified as Walter Everett, 55, of Ocean City. Ocean City Communications advised Everett was last seen entering the Sun and Surf movie theater.

OCPD officers interviewed the bus driver, who told police he has had to deal with Everett on several occasions. The bus driver told police two weeks earlier Everett got on his bus and started using foul language. When the bus driver asked Everett to stop using profanity, Everett refused. The bus driver eventually kicked Everett off the bus. According to police reports, Everett was angry and threatened to come after the bus driver.

Fast forward to last Tuesday when Everett got on the same bus driver’s bus around 30th Street. The bus driver told police Everett immediately began making derogatory remarks and punched the bus driver in the shoulder as he walked by. According to police reports, Everett walked to the back of the bus and began using profanity repeatedly. When the bus driver asked him to stop, he refused.

When the bus reached the north-end transit station, Everett reportedly approached the bus driver and told him to apologize for making him stop using profanity on the bus. The bus driver did not apologize and told Everett to get off the bus. The driver said Everett was last seen walking toward the movie theater and that he wanted to pursue charges because Everett had punched him.

An OCPD officer then interviewed the movie theater manager, who told police they had recently had problems with Everett sneaking into the movies without paying. OCPD officers located Everett in the movie theater, but he refused to acknowledge the manager’s request for him to leave. When OCPD officers asked Everett to exit the movie theater, he eventually complied but took several minutes to do so, according to police reports. Based on all of the evidence and testimony, Everett was arrested and charged with second-degree assault for allegedly punching the bus driver.

Multiple Weapons Found On Suspect

OCEAN CITY — A Rosedale, Md. man was arrested on weapons charges last weekend after he was allegedly found in possession of multiple makeshift clubs, axe handles and other devices.

Around 7:50 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol downtown broadcasted a description of the motorcycle leaving the Wicomico Street area with an axe handle on the handle bars. Other OCPD units located the motorcycle driven by Roger Holloway, 42, of Rosedale, Md., heading north on Baltimore Avenue.

OCPD officers followed Holloway and noticed an axe handle in the motorcycle’s handlebars. OCPD officers noted Holloway’s vest had a patch on it indicating he was a member of a known outlaw motorcycle gang. The OCPD officers also observed a flail mace, or “cracker” weapon, in plain view on the handlebars. Cracker is a street term for a large metal clasp with strands of leather or other material attached to it swung in a whipping motion as an impact weapon.

OCPD officers stopped Holloway in the area of Worcester Street. An initial pat-down of the suspect revealed a large flashlight that had been fabricated into another club-style weapon. The officers inspected the axe handle and noticed it had been modified with a hole drilled in the grip with a nylon cord attached and grip tape affixed to the handle.

When questioned about the axe handle, Holloway reportedly told police it was his walking stick, but at over 6’2” tall, it was not possible the shortened axe handle was a walking stick, according to police reports. A further search of Holloway revealed another club-style weapon concealed inside his vest. Holloway was arrested and charged with multiple weapons violations.

Jail Time For Beach Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Frederick man, arrested in July on multiple charges including assault and resisting arrest after getting cited for an open container on the beach early Monday morning and then lying to police about his identity, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to a year in jail.

Around 12:30 a.m. on July 24, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were on patrol in the area of 4th Street and the Boardwalk when they observed a large group of individuals on the beach. The officers advised the group the beach was closed and as the group members started moving off the beach, the officers observed two individuals with red plastic cups.

The officers told the two individuals with the cups to stand aside to talk to them and detected an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the cups. The two individuals were instructed to sit on the cement curb of the Boardwalk and one, who identified himself as Kobe Simms, refused because he did not want to get sand on his pants. Simms eventually complied and told the officers he was 23 years old and of legal drinking age. The officers informed Simms he was correct about the legal drinking age, but having an open container of alcohol on a public property was a violation of a city ordinance.

As the officer was speaking with Simms, he began to walk away and claimed the cup was not his and that he had just picked it up as trash to throw away. The officer overheard Simms tell another OCPD officer his birthdate was February 1998. The officer questioned Simms because he had just told police he was 23 and the 1998 birthdate would make him 17. The suspect then told police his birthday was actually February 2000 and that he was 17.

A short time later, OCPD officers informed the two suspects with the cups that they were going to be given citations for open container violations and that they would be handcuffed during the citation process and would have to return to trial. One suspect cooperated, but the other suspect who had identified himself as Simms tried to walk away and resisted as officers attempted to handcuff him.

As OCPD officers continued to attempt to handcuff Simms, he fought with police, striking one officer in the throat with his forearm before fleeing down the beach toward the ocean. The suspect was tackled in the sand and taken into custody. Meanwhile, a large group of people on the Boardwalk had gathered to watch the scene.

The suspect, now handcuffed, was brought back to the curb side of the Boardwalk and a search of his person turned up a driver’s license identifying him as Anthony Collins, 23, of Frederick. Last week, Collins pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and providing a false identification to avoid prosecution and was sentenced to one year in jail.