A Week In Business – September 22, 2017

Salon Sixteen, located on Broad Street in Berlin, opened its doors last month and celebrated last week with a ribbon cutting celebration with elected officials and representatives from the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. Above, owner Rhonda Pilarski is pictured cutting the ribbon on her new business. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz

Top Producers Listed

LEWES — Keller Williams Realty has announced the top producers for August for its Delaware locations.

Paul Sicari of the Bethany Beach office won top honors for highest listing volume for individual agent for the month of August.

Other individual awards for top listings by office include Jaclyn Hesson of the Lewes office, Bill Hand of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office and Jen Hughes of the West Fenwick office.

Seaside 7 of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office won top honors for top listing volume for teams. Seaside 7 members include Ann Baker, Anna Meiklejohn, Christina Antonioli, Laurie McFaul, Tammy Hadder, Sarah Schifano and Shelby Smith.

Other team awards for top listings by office were Surf on Home Team (Steve Alexander, Jenny Smith and Dave Leiderman) of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office; Delaware Beach Home Team (Dayna Feher, Tammy Mushrush, Pam Pridgeon, Jeff Wolfenbarger and Rich Riddle) of the Bethany Beach office; The Thomas Team (Tom Schoenbeck, Sally Laux and Apryl Parcher) of the Lewes office and the Courtney Bouloucon Team (Courtney Bouloucon and Mark Bouloucon) of the West Fenwick office.

Karla Morgan of the West Fenwick office won top honors for the top written sales volume for individual agent for the month of August. Other individual awards for top written volume by office were Paul Sicari for the Bethany Beach office; Valerie Ellenberger of the Lewes office; and Bill Hand of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office.

Seaside 7 won top honors for top written sales volume for teams for the month of August. Other team awards for top written sales volume by office were Delaware Beach Home Group of the Bethany Beach office; Surf On Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office; The Thomas Team of the Lewes office; and the Courtney Bouloucon Team of the West Fenwick office.

Bill Hand of the Marketplace of Sea Colony office won top honors for the highest sold volume for individual agents for the month of August. Other individual award winners for highest sold volume by office were Paul Sicari of the Bethany Beach office, Joann Glussich of the Lewes office and Karla Morgan of the West Fenwick office.

The Don Williams Group (Don Williams, Liz Williams, Emily Williams, Tripp Williams, Geoff Howard, Kim Rodriguez, Marian Campo, Lisa Louth, Lindsay Schulz, Al Perisco, Myers Gehbart and Justin Dinorscia) of the Lewes office won top honor for highest sales volume for teams for August.

Other team awards for highest sales volume by office were Delaware Beach Home Team of the Bethany Beach office; Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office; The Windrow Group (Colleen Windrow, Jane Baxter and Eugene Cousens) of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office; and the Courtney Bouloucon Team of the West Fenwick office.

Conference Attended

OCEAN CITY — Igor Conev, vice president of Mann Properties Inc. of Ocean City, recently attended the Alliance of Community Association Managers for Executive Officers in Middleburg, Va.

The ACAM-CEO MindShare event is an annual educational, networking and leadership experienced organized and managed by peer community management company proprietors and senior executives.

Participants reviewed and discussed industry tools and services in such areas as risk management and crisis; financial, tax and law compliance; insurance and legal challenges; cyber security, and real-time solutions for condominium and HOA.

According to Conev, professional development is the single most important investment for any company. His theory is that even the most successful companies in the world must constantly endeavor to improve themselves. This is based on the idea that someone is always trying to be the best. As such, complacency is a guaranteed sentence of failure.

"The only way to ensure failure is to do nothing," Conev said. "I have always been motivated to try anything and everything I can to get ahead. My management team and I are applying this idea to the company. We want to make sure our branding specialists are always working on new skills so that we can constantly improve the services we provide."

Company Head Named

BERLIN — Kyle Morgan, President & CEO of Mercantile Processing Inc. (MPI), has announced Steve Silberman has joined the company and will be serving as the Head of POS division.

In his new role, Silberman will be responsible for growing and servicing MPI’s Point of Sale portfolio nationally as well as managing Point of Sale staff. Silberman comes to MPI with vast Point of Sale, reseller channel and Sales experience.

Bank Names New VP

SALISBURY — John W. Breda, President and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva, recently announced that Stephanie L. Krause has joined the bank as Vice President, Relationship Manager.

Krause will be working from the bank’s administrative offices on Northwood Drive in Salisbury. She comes to the bank with 17 years of experience, including 13 years in the commercial sector.

Krause is a graduate of Wilmington University where she earned her MBA with a concentration in Finance.

Hospital Staff Announcement

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System announced that Jonathan Bauer has joined the organization as the new vice president of information systems, taking over for Andrew Fowler, who retired in June.

Bauer was born and raised in southwest Pennsylvania just outside of Pittsburgh. He spent four years at Slippery Rock University, in Slippery Rock, Pa., where he earned a bachelor of science in physics. His first position in healthcare was with McKesson, working with pharmaceutical-distributing robots. It was there his love for technology and healthcare grew, and he went on to obtain his MBA from Waynesburg University, in Waynesburg, Pa.

After nine successful years with McKesson, Bauer accepted a position at Somerset Hospital, in Somerset, Pa., as director of information services. Soon after joining Somerset Hospital, he was promoted to chief information officer where he successfully led the hospital through all stages of Meaningful Use and achieved Most Wired – the premier award program for healthcare IT – three consecutive years. Bauer has continued his passion for learning by earning his CHCIO and CPHIMS certification from both the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society.

“Atlantic General Hospital has a history of being ahead of the pack when it comes to healthcare IT and technological innovation,” said Bauer. “I’m thrilled to be here.”

Broker Joins office

DELMAR — REMAX Coast and Country in Delmar, Del. is excited to welcome Tambra (Tammy) Reagan to the team.

Reagan has been licensed for over 30 years and is the past owner of REMAX Eastern Shore. She has her broker license in Delaware and sales agent license in Maryland.

Christine and Brian Selzer of Merrill Lynch along with their clients and local businesses donated much needed items for the Hurricane victims recently. Submitted Photos