UPDATE: H2Oi Promoter Postpones Event, But Police Still Expect Busy Weekend

OCEAN CITY — There will not be a formal H2O International (H2Oi) car show in Ocean City this month as planned, but there will still likely be thousands of vehicles in the area.

H2Oi officials announced on their website the fall 2017 event has been postponed over venue issues and other logistical problems. The official H2Oi event for years has been hosted by the Fort Whaley campground west of Berlin, but unofficially, the annual event takes place on the streets in Ocean City, especially Coastal Highway. The event was set for the weekend of Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, although plans are in the works for a new and improved event next year.

“After working extraordinarily hard to provide you with the same quality event that you have come to expect, I am saddened to announce that this year’s H2Oi will be postponed until next year,” the website message reads. “We want to continue to offer the best in show experience and with changes in venue options and a diminishing timeline, it is necessary to delay the event until 2018. … I look forward to seeing you next year when we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of H2Oi the right way. Please stay tuned for announcements about an exciting and brand-new H2Oi series starting in spring 2018.”

The announcement has not dampened the online enthusiasm for the unsanctioned activities associated with the event. On the H2Oi Facebook page, many would-be participants have said they are coming regardless if there is formal car show or not. Perhaps more telling, some responders even said they were not aware there was a formal car show at Fort Whaley.

The annual H2Oi event is one local law enforcement officials and residents have circled on their calendars each fall as potentially the most troublesome for good reason. In years past, the event has been associated with heavy traffic, numerous calls for service and violations and, in some cases, wanton disregard for the town’s ordinances, such as destruction of property.

From the Ocean City Police Department’s perspective, the official event’s cancellation does little to change the approach to next weekend.

“Due to the increased number of visitors, citizens can expect to see an increased police presence during this event,” said Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. “We want all visitors to enjoy our resort town, but do so in a safe manner and to with respect to our laws and local ordinances.”

In a press release announcing preparations for next week, the OCPD issued a reminder about common traffic regulations and local ordinances that will be heavily enforced. Fines for speeding, reckless driving, negligent driving and spinning wheels start at $70 and can increase to $530 with up to six points potentially being assessed by the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration on driver’s licenses. Additionally, open containers on public property, such as sidewalks, streets and alleys, is prohibited and carry a maximum fine of $500 and/or 90 days in jail.

“Visitors can expect traffic delays throughout the weekend,” the OCPD press release said. “Drivers are reminded to use caution, refrain from texting while driving and be aware of pedestrians. Pedestrians are reminded to Walk Smart, use crosswalks, and wait for the signal to change before crossing.”

Assisting the OCPD throughout the weekend will be several allied agencies including the Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority, and Worcester County, Wicomico County and Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Offices.

During an Ocean City Police Commission meeting last week, town officials discussed the ongoing distribution of signs warning against disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. The signs are a direct result of a 2015 ordinance aimed at suppressing illegal activity associated with vehicle events in Ocean City, namely Cruisin’ in May, Delmarva Bike Week in September as well as H2Oi.

As of last week, police officials had distributed more than 240 signs to Ocean City properties to post to remind guests of the laws and penalties for breaking them.

The official H2Oi event has been billed essentially as a car show featuring tricked-out Volkswagens and Audis, for example, but as is the case with most of the vehicle-related special events, an in-kind number of hangers-on cause a disproportionate amount of the trouble. The H2Oi event — referred to on the event website as “The ‘Laid Back’ 2 Day Volkswagen/Audi Event” — has been based at Fort Whaley and is not sanctioned by the Town of Ocean City, but because of the resort’s close proximity to event headquarters, along with the countless hotel rooms, restaurants, bars and other amenities, most of the action, sanctioned or otherwise, takes place in Ocean City.