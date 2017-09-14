We Remember Those We Have Lost – September 15, 2017

Dr. John Thomas Wolinski, Sr

OCEAN PINES — On the morning of Sept. 8, 2017, Dr. John Thomas Wolinski, Sr., 73, of Ocean Pines, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by those who loved him most, Robin, his wife of 30 years, and his three children, John Thomas, Jr., Jaclyn Marie and Krysten Sarah.

He is also survived by his sister, Katherine Larsen of West Chester, Pa. He was preceded in death by his two older brothers, Marion “Marty” Wolinski and Edward Wolinski.

John received his BA in 1970 and his MA in 1973 both from Glassboro State College. He completed his PhD at Florida State University in 1976 and remained a loyal Seminole fan and lifetime FSU supporter.

John led a life of service and touched many lives, both directly and indirectly as a professor of education at Salisbury University for the past 40 years, continuing to share his love of reading education as a Professor Emeritus even after his retirement. Remembered fondly by students and colleagues alike, he always had a smile or a kind word for everyone. He was often heard humming or whistling while preparing for classes. His infamously chaotic office and his lively greeting of “hey kiddo,” will be missed by all.

Ever a humble man, the service will be private by the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Coastal Hospice https://coastalhospice.org/make-a-donation/ or Johns Hopkins Department of Neurosurgery Brain Tumor Program https://secure.jhu.edu/form/neurosrg, or Salisbury University Seidel School of Education and Professional Studies https://salisburyu.givecorps.com/causes/1331-seidel-school-of-education-professional-studies