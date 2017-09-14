Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – September 15, 2017

The Log House was one of the most unique buildings in Ocean City for nearly 40 years. Constructed on the southwest corner of 5th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in the late 1930s, the rooming house resembled a large cottage built of “Lincoln Logs.”

The Log House went through several changes of ownership and was known as the “Pic O’Wenner Apartment and Rooms” during the 1960s.

The Log House was badly damaged in a fire in September 1976 and replaced with a more modern but less eye-catching building. The site is now part of the Parrot Bay Condos.

Photo courtesy of Norma Matthews