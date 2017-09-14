The Resorter … Revisited – September 15, 2017

Summer of 1972

Volume XXIII

Edition 5

Issue Highlights

• The Caliban Corporation was advertising its latest oceanfront condominium, High Point North, on 112th Street. Prices for one- and two-bedroom units began at under $40,000.

• Featured in the “Many Faces of Ocean City” were Mary Gunion, South Moon Under; Ronnie Bassett, Parker Real Estate; Bruce Esender, Sand Bar; Steve Malfa, Golden Bull; Bernie Rodden, Resort Realty Corp.; Janice Maiorana and Janet DeCola, Mario’s.

• OC Beach Patrol Captain Robert Craig was interviewed at the beginning of what was to be his 26th season as captain. He spoke about the possibility of a female lifeguard in the future. “We’ve had six applications from girls, three turned down their appointments, and two more are due next week for testing.”

• Tickets were available for $4 and $5 for Rita Coolidge and Kris Kristofferson, appearing at the Ocean City Convention Hall.

• At this time, the Francis Scott Key was home to Fred’s Place, which was serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

• John Donaway Furniture opened on 130th Street and an ad read, “At last, Ocean City has a fine furniture store.”