Seahawks Edge Bennett At River Run Match

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team won Tuesday’s Bayside match at River Run, edging Bennett by three strokes behind a one over round by Matt Kinsey.

The Seahawks shot a team-low 159, led by Kinsey’s one-over round of 36. Hayden Snelsire shot a round of 39, while Brady Leonard shot a 40 and Emily Malinowski and Spencer Carbaugh each shot 44. Bennett finished in second with a team score of 162, led by a one-over round of 36 by Tyler Massey. Kinsey and Massey were co-medalists for the match, each with a round of 36.

Parkside was third with a team score of 195. Decatur and Bennett are now tied atop the Bayside South standings each with three points after two matches. A first-place finish earns one point, two points are awarded for a second-place finish and three for a third-place finish etc. Bennett won the opening match of the season and Decatur finished second, while the two schools reversed the order in the second match on Tuesday at River Run.

In terms of the individual standings, Kinsey sits atop the leaderboard in the Bayside South after two matches with an average finish of 38. Bennett’s Timmy Kerrigan and Massey are close behind with average finishes of 39.