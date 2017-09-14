Main Street Business Changes Coming To Berlin

BERLIN – As the season changes so will a number of the storefronts in downtown Berlin.

Though the town’s usual lack of vacancies will continue, several stores are expanding or moving to new locations within the downtown business district. Bruder Hill will open a second location, Bruder Home, in the space currently occupied by TaDa. On What Grounds will expand into the adjacent space currently occupied by the Maryland Wine Bar, which is moving into Sisters.

Ivy Wells, the town’s economic development director, believes all the changes bode well for Berlin.

“It’s always good news when existing businesses want to expand,” she said. “It shows they’re doing well.”

In addition to the changes underway for existing businesses, a new Italian restaurant will be taking over the space occupied by Siculi. Wells said a new butcher shop was expected to be selected to occupy the site of the former Berlin Butcher Shop.

Shelly Bruder of Bruder Hill says she’s thrilled to be taking over a storefront on Main Street. Though the connections of TaDa — a Berlin staple for more than 20 years — weren’t initially looking to sell the store, the idea came up during a conversation between Bruder and TaDa founder Patty Falck.

“The idea popped up between Shelly and my mom, Patty, and we all thought it would be a great way for my mom to spend more time painting and for me to spend more time with my husband at our other business, Steamers Crab & Seafood Market in Millville,” said Blair Parsons, owner of TaDa. “My mom and I will also be launching TaDa Interiors. We’ve heard for years from customers that they wish their homes could look like TaDa and now we’re excited to say that’s possible with our new venture.”

Parsons, whose last day in the store is Oct. 15, says she’s loved being a part of Berlin’s business community.

“There are so many things I will miss about working in town every day, from our store neighbors to our wonderful customers who have become friends,” she said.

Bruder says beyond the shop’s name little will change. Though she will gradually add in some new merchandise, she will continue buying many of TaDa’s popular lines, such as Scout Bags and Beatriz Ball.

“I want all the customers to know we’re not going to be changing a ton,” she said. “We’re going to keep the wonderful things they’ve been doing.”

With Bruder Home on Main Street and Bruder Hill on Commerce Street, Bruder believes she’ll be able to increase business at both by cross marketing. She says that even after 15 years on Commerce Street she still has customers who say they had no idea the shop was there.

“I feel like now we’re really going to be able to get them down the street,” she said.