Major Accident Hospitalizes Two, Closes Route 611 For Hours

BERLIN — A three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon resulted in two motorists being hospitalized and shut down Route 611 for about four hours.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, at approximately 4:16 p.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack were alerted to an accident on Route 611 near Porfin Drive and the Assateague Market.

Due to the severity of the accident, the roadway was immediately closed, resulting in motorists leaving Assateague Island being unable to move until after 8 p.m.

According to police reports, Berlin resident William Bandorick, III, 47, was driving a 2002 Jaguar toward Assateague when he failed to keep right of center on the undivided road and struck a northbound 2008 Kia Spectra, driven by Richard Lewis Dize of Berlin. After colliding, Bandorick’s vehicle returned to the southbound lane and hit a 2012 Dodge pickup truck, driven by Richard L. Kraskin of Milltown, N.J.

Bandorick sustained serious injuries and was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Dize was transported by ambulance to PRMC in Salisbury, while Kraskin was injured.

The collision is still under investigation. Police reported alcohol was not believed to be a factor.