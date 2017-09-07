United Way Holds Annual Board And Staff Kickoff Event

by
????????????????????????????????????

United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore recently held its annual Board and Staff Kickoff event, generating a record-breaking $89,405 for the upcoming campaign year. Hosted by Rick and Melody Nelson, the event serves as an internal kickoff of the campaign, allowing current board, past board and staff members to announce their own personal contributions. United Way is proud to report a $10,000 increase in board and staff donations over last year. Pictured, from left, are United Way Executive Director Kathleen Mommé, Campaign Chair Dana Seiler, Past Board President Rick Nelson and current Board President, Jim Hartstein. Submitted Photos