Things To Do Around Town – September 8, 2017

Every Friday: FORGE Youth And Family Meetings

6:30-8:30 p.m. House of Mercy Sanctuary, behind House of Mercy Thrift Shop, Route 113, Selbyville. Small meal, music, games and life lessons. All are welcome. 443-513-1048.

Every 1st Friday: Star Charities Volunteers Meet

10 a.m., Ocean Pines Library. 410-641-7667.

Every 2nd Friday: Food Pantry

New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. 410-641-2058.

Every Saturday: Weekly Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m., White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. Year-round. Locally grown vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, kettle corn, flowers, artisan breads, seafood, meats, more. New vendors welcome. 410-641-7717.

Every Saturday: Morning Worship

Year-round, 10 a.m., Bible study; 11 a.m., worship, Ocean City 7th Day Adventist Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy. (St. Peter’s Lutheran Church), O.C. 443-397-4005.

Every Sunday: Atlantic United Methodist Church

Praise Service, 8:30 a.m.; Traditional Service and Children and Youth Sunday School, 10 a.m. Nursery available for both services. 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City. 410-289-7430.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

10 a.m. Year-round. Holy Communion and Sunday School. Holy Trinity Anglican, 11021 Worcester Hwy., Berlin (between Routes 90 and 589). Nursery available. 410-641-4882.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Traditional Worship; 9:30 a.m., Contemporary Worship; St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. 410-524-7474.

Every Sunday: Divine Liturgy

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes. Visitors always welcome. All services in English. 302-645-5791 or visit www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Every Sunday: Summer Worship

8:30 a.m.: Atlantic United Methodist Church, Shenanigan’s Porch at 4th Street and the Boardwalk. In case of rain or heat advisory, worship will be inside the church at 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue. Come as you are and join in praise and thanksgiving.

Every Sunday: Outdoor Informal Worship Service

Through September. 8:30 a.m. Bethany United Methodist Church front lawn, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (Route 611 on the way to Assateague Island), Berlin. Bring lawn chair or blanket. 410-641-2186 or bethany21811@gmail.com.

Every 2nd Sunday: Knights Of Columbus All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

8:30-11:30 a.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. $10 per adult; $6 per child, 8 and under.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus, Sweet Adelines

7-9 p.m., Ocean Pines Community Center. Women are invited to learn the craft of acapella singing under the direction of Carol Ludwig. 410-641-6876.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin Shopping Center. All profits go to the hospital to support patient care services, new technology and education and to benefit the community. 410-629-1447.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic United Methodist Church Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-2 p.m., AUMC, 4th Street and Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City. Donation drop-off room open 24 hours a day (some restrictions apply). Supports the church’s ministries and missions. 410-289-4458.

Monday-Saturday: Hospice Thrift Shop

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Berlin Shopping Center, just off Route 50, 10445 Old Ocean City Blvd., #7, Berlin. Proceeds benefit Coastal Hospice at the Ocean Residence. 410-641-1132.

Monday-Saturday: Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bank Plaza, 34407 Dupont Blvd., Unit 3, Frankford, Del. All proceeds benefit the Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center. 443-513-0114.

Every Monday: Berlin TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital, Conference Room 1, 733 Healthway Dr. TOPS is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. 410-251-2083.

Every Monday: Historic St. Martin’s Church Museum

1-4 p.m., 11413 Worcester Hwy., Showell. 410-251-2849.

Every 1st Monday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Apple Discount Drugs, Berlin, 10 a.m.-noon; Happy Harry’s, Ocean Pines, 1-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 2nd Monday: Friends Of The Ocean Pines Library

10 a.m. at the library. Refreshments available at 9:30 a.m. 410-208-4014.

Every Tuesday May-September: Plant Clinic “Ask A Master Gardener”

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd. University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service is offering “Ask A Master Gardener.” Clinic is free and will be available to help with gardening questions. Put plant damage samples in a plastic bag and label the bag with name and phone number. If questions cannot be answered at the time of submittal, someone will research and get back to you at a later date. 410-641-5570.

Every Tuesday: Prayer Hour

8:30-9:30 a.m., The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. If you or someone you know is in need of prayer. 302-519-3867.

Every Tuesday: Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

5:30-7 p.m. Berlin group 0331, Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@-gmail.com.

Every 1st Tuesday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Rite Aid, Selbyville, 10 a.m.-noon. Rite Aid, Ocean Pines, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 1st Tuesday: Ravens Roost 58

6:30 p.m. Seeking new members, a treasurer and members to serve on the Board of Directors. Meets the first Tuesday of every month and for the Sunday NFL games to raise money for local families in need. All activities take place at the 28th Street Pit & Pub. Dues: $20 per year. If interested, stop by 28th Street Pit & Pub.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Adoptions Together Inc.

Support and education group. Adoption issues. Domestic and international adoption families welcome. St. Paul’s Church, Church Street, Berlin. Child care is available. 410-708-2439.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Worcester County Parkinson’s Support Group

2:30-4 p.m., Ocean Pines Library. Speakers, exercises, discussions of current medications and new sources of help. 410-208-3132.

Every Third Tuesday: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 Monthly Meeting

6 p.m. social hour; 7 p.m. meeting. American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Current members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend.

Every Wednesday: FORGE Round Table Discussion

6-8 p.m. House of Mercy, 36674 South Dupont Hwy., Selbyville. Group respectfully discusses religion, politics, faith and family foundations. All ages welcome. 443-513-1048 or info@forgeyouth.org.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 138th Street, across from the Fenwick Inn, Ocean City. Open to the public. All cash prizes. Jackpot: $1,000. Food and non-alcoholic drinks available. 410-250-2645.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Meeting

6 p.m., Captain’s Table Restaurant, in the Courtyard by Marriott, 15th Street and the Boardwalk, O.C.

Every Wednesday: Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

Meets weekly in the Ocean Pines Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m.; meeting begins at 8 a.m. 410-641-7330; www.kiwanisofopoc.org.

Every Wednesday: Square Dancing Classes

7-9 p.m. (all through the winter) Ocean Pines Community Hall. Lessons for all visitors are always welcome. 410-835-3534.

Every Wednesday: Bible Study And Fellowship

6:30 p.m. The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. Study topics in a series format. www.theodysseychurch.com.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Autistic Children’s Support Group Of Worcester County

7 p.m. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in the library. Child care provided. Invite parents who have children with special needs to attend. 410-352-9959.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Polish American Club

Meets at Columbus Hall, 2-4 p.m. Join the group if you are of Polish or Slavic descent. Helen Sobkowiak, 410-723-2639; Georgia Winecki, 410-524-0521.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Hope For Hepatitis Support Group

Atlantic General Primary Care Office, 11107 Racetrack Rd., Ocean Pines 7:15-9 p.m. 410-213-1741.

Every 2nd And 4th Wednesday: MOPS, Mothers Of Preschoolers Meeting

9:15 a.m., Community Church, Ocean Pines. Free child care so enjoy a mommy’s play date. Visit www. facebook.com/groups/MOPSccop.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Suicide Grievers Support Group

Worcester County Health Department, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Open to anyone who has lost a friend or loved one to suicide. Quiet listening, caring people, no judgement. 410-629-0164 or visit www.jessespaddle.org.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Women Supporting Women

Breast cancer support group. 10026 Old Ocean City Blvd., #4, Berlin, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 410-641-2849.

Wednesday-Saturday: Used To Be Mine Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Supporting Diakonia. Located at the intersection of Route 611 and Sunset Avenue. 410-213-0243.

Wednesday-Saturday: Shepherd’s Nook Thrift Shop

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Church at Ocean Pines, Route 589 and Racetrack Road, Berlin. Accepting donations of gently worn clothes and household items.

Every Thursday: American Legion Post 166 Bingo

American Legion Post 166. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic beverages available. Open to the public. 410-289-3166.

Every Thursday: Food Addicts In Recovery Anonymous

7-8:30 p.m. Ocean View Presbyterian Church, Central Avenue and Church Street, Ocean View, Del. 302-541-0275.

Every Thursday: Chair Aerobics

1-2 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Community Life Center, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. Sponsored by St. Peter’s Senior Adult Ministry. Free will offering. 410-524-7474.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles 45+ Happy Hour

4 p.m. Harpoon Hanna’s. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649 or BeachSingles.org.

Every 2nd Thursday: AARP Meeting

AARP Ocean City Chapter #1917. 10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st St. (behind the Dough Roller), Ocean City.

Every 3rd Thursday: Worcester County NAACP Meeting

6:30 p.m. Call for meeting locations. The public is invited. 443-944-6701.

Every 3rd Thursday: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m., refreshments followed by business meeting and a craft of the month; Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway.

Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29, Oct. 6: Bingo

Doors Open at 5 p.m., games begin at 6:30 p.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. Refreshments for sale. 410-524-7994.

Sept. 8: American Cancer Society Bark For Life Of Wicomico County

5:30-7:30 p.m. Urban Nectar/Brews Up, 10019 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. Wine tasting, instructions on how it was made and participants get to help cork it. Each person will take home two bottles of specially labeled wine and the sample glass. Cost: $35, with a percent being donated to the American Cancer Society. www.eventbrite.com/e/bottle-it-for-bark-tickets-36017225491. Registration by Sept. 6. 443-880-0376.

Sept. 9: Free Outdoor Movie Night – “Grease”

7:30 p.m. Stephen Decatur Park, Tripoli Street, Berlin. Bring a chair or blanket and snacks (no alcohol). Sponsored by Berlin Arts & Entertainment Committee and the Berlin Parks Commission. 410-641-4314, mbohlen@berlinmd.gov, www.berlinmd.gov.

Sept. 9: Magnificent Monarch Migration, Tagging Demo

1 p.m. Free refreshments at 12:30 p.m. Assa-teague Island Environmental Education Center, 7206 National Seashore Lane, Berlin. Discover life history and migration to and from Mexico. If conditions are favorable, adult monarchs will be tagged and released. Free for the whole family. 443-614-3547.

Sept. 9: 12th Annual Cruizers For Christ Car Show

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Whaleyville United Methodist Church, 11716 Sheppards Crossing Rd., Whaleyville. Trophies to top 20 and best in show. Vendors, silent auction, gospel music and food for purchase including scrapple sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and baked goods. 410-641-0059 or 410-603-0294.

Sept. 9: Quarter Auction

Doors open at 5 p.m.; auction starts at 6 p.m. Delmar VFW, 200 West State St., Delmar, Md. First paddle: $10; additional paddles: $3/each. Food and drinks will be for sale before and during the auction. Vendors will be in attendance.

Sept. 10: Bless The Child Service

10 a.m. Peninsula Community Church, 28574 Cypress Rd., Selbyville, Del. Blessing over children, administrators, teachers and staff as they begin a new school year. All are welcome. Light lunch after the service. 302-436-4522 or revo-dom9@gmail.com.

Sept. 10, 24, Oct. 8: Knights Of Columbus All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. Scrambled eggs, pancakes, French toast, creamed chipped beef, biscuits, sausage, bacon and toast. $10, adult; $6, child 8 and under. 410-524-7994.

Sept. 14: AARP Meeting

9:30 a.m., social half-hour, refreshments; 10 a.m., meeting. 104 41st St. (behind the Dough Roller), Ocean City. Guest speaker: County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic. Optional luncheon at High Stakes following meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

Sept. 14-15: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Sept. 14: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 15: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. In The Bag (handbags, wallets, luggage and small leather goods). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

Sept. 14-16: Annual Camp Meeting

New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. Musicians, singing groups and quartets are welcome. Food vendors and craft tables needed. To sponsor a table: 410-641-2058, leave message.

Sept. 15: Thank You VIP Social Dinner

5 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Star Charities celebrates its 10th successful year. Entertainment with live band, “Backbay Strummers.” BYOB. Tickets: $10. Food by Marty Jones. 410-641-7667 or 410-208-3754.

Sept. 15: Annual Pig Roast

Selbyville Elks Lodge, 13324 Worcester Hwy., Bishopville. Music by Days Gone By.

Sept. 15: Casting Call For “Into The Woods”

5:30-8:30 p.m. Ocean Pines Children’s Theater auditions. Young people between ages of 8 and 18 are invited to try out at the Ocean Pines Community Church. If interested in a singing role, come prepared with 16 measures of a song from a Broadway musical. For a non-singing role, memorize a one-minute monologue. Rehearsals will be Fridays, 5:30-8:30 p.m., and Sundays, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the church. Performance in mid-January at Ocean City Convention Center. 410-251-1402.

Sept. 16: Chicken Barbecue

10 a.m.-until. Main Street, across from Farmers Bank of Willards. Willards Volunteer Fire Company. Cost: $10, includes half-chicken, two sides, roll and can of soda. 410-430-1135.

Sept. 16: Fall Festival And Gospel Music

3:30-7:30 p.m. Powellville United Methodist Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Oyster fritter, chicken salad and barbecued pork sandwiches, hot dogs, homemade ice cream, bake table, silent auction items including park passes, restaurants, hotel stays, antiques. Eat in or carry out. 6 p.m.: Dave Morgan of Dave Morgan Music Ministry. 443-880-8804.

Sept. 16: Heritage Day At Historic Sharptown On The Nanticoke

7 a.m.-3 p.m. 408 Main St. Town-wide yard sale, 7 a.m.; annual parade, 10 a.m. All-day activities, museum and Town Hall exhibits open, children’s games, crafts, Eastern Shore food and a bake-off contest. Free admission. Sponsor: Sharptown Historical Commission. 410-430-3999.

Sept. 17: Blessing Of The Bikes

8:30 a.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (corner of Snug Harbor Road and Route 611), Berlin. Outdoor worship. Each biker and bike will be blessed. Free breakfast and coffee. Love offering for Diakonia’s veterans’ affairs. 410-641-2186 or beth-any21811@gmail.com.

Sept. 19: $5 Bag Sale

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Atlantic United Methodist Church Thrift Shop, 105 4th St., Ocean City. Grand reopening with winter merchandise Friday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 22-24: Treasures Of The Earth Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show

Noon-6 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday. Ocean City Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy. Admission: $5/adults; 16 and under free when accompanied by an adult. Jewelry, gemstones, loose stones, beads, findings, pearls, mineral specimens, design, remount, stone setting and repairs on site. jane@-treasuresoftheearth.com.

Sept. 24: 2017 Chevy Cruze or Kia Soul Tickets

Tickets: $5 for one, five for $20. Available: St. Luke and St. Andrew churches after weekend Mass, at the parish office, 14401 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City, or call 410-250-0300.

Sept. 25-Oct. 30: American Constitution Course Monday Nights

Six-week class on Monday evenings from 5-7. Ocean Pines Community Center. Led by Pastor David Whitney of the Institute on The Constitution of the American College of Cultural Studies. Goal is to reconnect American citizens to the history of the republic and to their heritage of freedom. Cost: $45 for instructional materials for the six evening classes. Register: Make check pay-able to IOTC, mail to Grant Helvey, 1443 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811. 410-430-7282 or www.theamericanview.com.

Sept. 28: Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon

Doors open at 10:30 a.m., meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. Clarion Resort Fontaineblau Hotel, Ocean City. Fashions by the Dress Barn. Local vendors, chances on a mystery envelope and lucky surprise boxes courtesy of Worcester County businesses. Cost: $33/person. Reservations: 410-208-0171 or gorpataddy@aol.com. Republican Women of Worcester County.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Assateague Nature Photography Workshop

Friday, 7 p.m.-Sunday, 2 p.m. Led by Irene Hin-ke-Sacilotto. Strategies and techniques to produce high-quality wildlife images, capturing moments in nature. Limited to 12. There is a fee. Registration: AssateagueIslandAlliance.org. 443-614-3547.

Oct. 7: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Oct. 11: 9th Annual Parish At The Beach Golf Open

Noon registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start. Bayside Resort Golf Club. Prizes. Cost: $125 includes a goodie bag, range balls, 18 holes of golf with cart, dinner banquet. Proceeds benefit St. Luke religious education program and several students attending the National Catholic Youth Conference in November.

Oct. 12: AARP Meeting

9:30 a.m., social half-hour, refreshments; 10 a.m., meeting. 104 41st St. (behind the Dough Roller), Ocean City. Guest speaker: Delegate Mary Beth Carozza. Optional luncheon at the Clarion following meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

Oct. 27-29: Painting Wild Horses From Life Plein Air Workshop

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Join Karen McLain to discover and practice techniques for painting horses quickly. Includes session on photographing wild horses for effective reference material with Meredith Hudes-Lowder. Limited to 12. There is a fee. Registration: AssateagueIsland-Alliance.org. 443-614-3547.

Oct. 28: The Parke Garage Sale

7:30 a.m.-noon. The Parke at Ocean Pines community sale in the driveways of its residents who will be selling their treasures, clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Rain date: Nov. 4. 410-208-4994 or K-Clarke@legumnorman.com.