Tah’jeem Woodland Named This Weeks Bank Of Ocean City’s MVP For SD High School

The Bank of Ocean City’s MVP for Stephen Decatur High School’s first game of the season was Tah’jeem Woodland, who rushed for more than 100 yards with one touchdown, ran back a punt 70 yards for another touchdown and had an interception. Bank of Ocean City sponsors the football program for the year and each week an MVP is assigned and donation to the school is given in the player’s name.