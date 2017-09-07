Man Arrested After Repeated Bat Threats

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on first-degree assault and other charges on Wednesday after allegedly threatening another local man with a baseball bat.

Around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 43rd Street for a report of a disorderly male threatening people with a baseball bat in an alley. Upon arrival, OCPD officers met with the complainant and victim. The victim told police he went to an apartment building on 43rd Street on behalf of his brother in order to retrieve three bicycles purchased by his business for its employees.

The bicycles were used by restaurant employees during the summer months for transportation to and from work, and when their employment ended and they no longer needed the bicycles, the business owner sent his brother to retrieve them.

The victim told police he went to retrieve the bicycles and was approached by a suspect, later identified as Randolph Hambrick, Jr., 65, of Ocean City, who allegedly became confrontational and began to repeatedly yell “get the [expletive deleted] off my property.” The victim told police he explained to Hambrick he was only there to retrieve the three bicycles owned by his brother’s business, but Hambrick reportedly became increasingly agitated and told the victim he was not going to let him remove any bicycles from the property until he produced a bill of sale.

The victim told police he felt threatened by Hambrick and eventually retreated to his vehicle for safety. The victim got back out of his vehicle and was once again approached by Hambrick, who was now holding a metal baseball bat in his hand and remained confrontational, according to police reports.

The victim told police Hambrick raised the metal baseball bat over his head and said “get the [expletive deleted] off my property or I will use this on you,” according to police reports. At that point, Hambrick allegedly raised the bat above his head as if preparing to deliver a blow.

The victim again retreated to his vehicle and called the police. OCPD officers arrived a short time later and located Hambrick near the property. The investigation revealed Hambrick was not the property owner, but rather was just a renter. Based on the testimony and evidence, Hambrick was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and carrying a deadly weapon with intent to injure.