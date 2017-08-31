William Street Project Will Now Begin On Sept. 5

BERLIN — The Town of Berlin has scheduled a culvert replacement project to start on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The project, initially expected to start this past week, will require William Street between Cedar Avenue and Powellton Avenue to be closed to through traffic for the next several weeks.

“This is the second phase of our stormwater projects which have already reduced flooding in our community,” said Mayor Gee Williams. “It’s a temporary inconvenience for a permanent solution to our flooding problems.”

Town Administrator Laura Allen added, “We expected to start the project sooner, but the State Highway Administration requested additional information about some components of the project we submitted for their review. William Street is a state highway therefore their approval is required.”

Allen said pedestrians will be permitted use of William Street while construction is taking place.

“The contractor anticipates starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 around 9 a.m., after the school buses come through. Working hours will generally be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with some longer days as we work to move the water and sewer utilities,” Allen said. “The roadway will be open to residents during construction but it will be closed to through traffic. We have a temporary walking path to enable residents to walk to and from downtown.”

The project will take several weeks to complete.

“It’s hard to tell exactly how many days of the project will take because of the nature of the work and our dependence on the weather,” Allen said.