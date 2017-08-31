Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – September 1, 2017

The bus station that was located on 2nd Street and Philadelphia Avenue for decades was a busy place back in the 1940s and 1950s when many visitors to Ocean City arrived by bus and walked the few blocks to the nearby Boardwalk hotels, such as the Plimhimmon, the Colonial, the Hastings, the Breakers and the Hamilton.

The photo above was taken in 1946. The station was torn down in 2009 after years of dwindling use and the site is now a parking lot. Photo by Ken Jordan