Rescheduled Big Fish Classic Set For Next Week

OCEAN CITY- The 4th Annual Huk Big Fish Classic originally scheduled for July will go off next weekend after a rare mid-summer nor’easter postponed the event.

The Big Fish Classic was set to go off for the fourth year in row in late July with participating boats competing in one of two 32-hour time periods to catch the biggest fish of any species. When the mid-summer storm in July brought high winds, rough ocean conditions and heavy rain, Big Fish Classic organizers ultimately decided to scrap the event and all of the other festivities surrounding it and moving the entire tournament back to September 8-10.

With the White Marlin Open the next week, followed by the Poor Girl’s Open and then the Mid-Atlantic, there really wasn’t a good window to hold the Big Fish Classic any earlier. The September window might be more productive because it comes at a time when no other major offshore tournaments are scheduled and the fishing is still great in September, perhaps even better than July in most years.

In just three years, the Big Fish Classic has become one of the fastest growing tournaments in the region. Last year, 67 boats competed and over $300,000 in prize money was distributed to the winners in several categories. Last year, it was the crew on the “Marli” taking the 3rd Annual Big Fish Classic’s biggest prize with a 407-pound blue marlin that ended up being worth $105,270 with added entry levels. The “Foolish Pleasures” crew finished second in the single heaviest fish category with a 193-pound mako worth $24,470.

The “Fish Whistle” brought in the third heaviest single fish, a 190-pound big-eye tuna. The “Fish Whistle” also brought in the heaviest stringer of tuna and earned $71,169. The “Katherine Anne” practically swept the white marlin category with a 78.5-pound white for first place. The “Katherine Anne” also released 12 white marlin and earned a total of $68,580 in prize money.

There was also significant prize money awarded in several other categories. The “Burn N Bills” brought in two yellowfin tuna weighing 62.5 pounds and 51.5 pounds and earned $20,250 in that category. The “MJs Inspiration” brought in a 121-pound big-eye tuna worth $13,275, while the “Miss Annie” weighed a 166.5-pound big-eye worth $9,180.