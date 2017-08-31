Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean City-Ocean Pines Makes Donation To Achilles Foundation Of Marland

by

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean City-Ocean Pines made a donation of $250 to Jeremy Goetzinger, president of the Achilles Foundation of Maryland.  Goetzinger, pictured with Club President Barbara Peletier, spoke about the club’s “mission to enable people with disabilities to participate in mainstream athletics in order to promote personal achievement, enhance self-esteem and lower barriers to living a fulfilling life.”