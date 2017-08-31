Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean City-Ocean Pines Makes Donation To Achilles Foundation Of Marland

Goat Yoga Class Full Of Meaning, Fun And Laughs BERLIN – The fitness craze sweeping the nation made its way to Bishopville this week as a local farm paired the peace and calm of yoga with a trio of spunky kids — kid goats that is. Goat yoga, a phrase that will leave many scratching their heads, is in fact one of the latest… Read more »

Reports Outline Berlin Falls Park's Potential Uses; No Major Remediation Needed On Ponds BERLIN – New reports detail the hefty costs associated with repurposing the ponds at Berlin Falls Park. At Monday's meeting of the Berlin Town Council, town staff presented the results of several studies completed this summer regarding the 64-acre Berlin Falls Park. The property has been the subject of various environmental studies in light of…

Worcester Public School System Starts New Year With Kickoff Event OCEAN CITY– Teachers are game changers. That was the message shared with local educators as Worcester County Public Schools hosted a back-to-school kickoff Tuesday at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. Guest speaker Baruti Kafele, a longtime New Jersey principal turned author and motivational speaker, reminded teachers just why they were so important to their…